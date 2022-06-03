Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,380,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. The stock has a market cap of $524.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.48.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

