Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.04. 406,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $517.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.