Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.89

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.89 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.51 ($0.21). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 261,516 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market cap of £28.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.74.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

