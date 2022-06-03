Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,947.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $14,947.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

