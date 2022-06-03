MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

