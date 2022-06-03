MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

CXE stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.