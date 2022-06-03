MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,878. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

