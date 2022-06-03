MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,878. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.