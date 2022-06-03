MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE CXH opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

