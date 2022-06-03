MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 88,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

