MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 88,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.65.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
