Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,774,409,000 after acquiring an additional 375,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 266,022 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

