Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94-52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.93 billion.Microsoft also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.24-$2.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.58. 43,978,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,373,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.18 and a 200 day moving average of $302.05. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,560,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,950,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

