Mina Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $449.70 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00405390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 529,619,290 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

