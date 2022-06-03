Minter Network (BIP) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $3,916.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.01579904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00421188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,747,165,761 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

