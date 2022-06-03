Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $40.26

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $42.45. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 9,748 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,049,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 388,101 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 353,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.