Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00011787 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $32,114.73 and $4.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.01173897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 944.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00470255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

