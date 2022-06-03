Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Hits $40,266.74 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $40,266.74 and $47.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00007693 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.