Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to announce ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 191,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,160. The company has a market cap of $803.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

