Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.45

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.45 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.75). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.71), with a volume of 382,443 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.36. The firm has a market cap of £800.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Bentley bought 210,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,051.56 ($125,318.27). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 211,319 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,108.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.