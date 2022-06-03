Mizuho Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $89.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.05.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.