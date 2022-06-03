Mizuho Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $23.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CRK opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,043,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 78,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

