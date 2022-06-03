Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain Sells 7,000 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76.

MC opened at $47.53 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

