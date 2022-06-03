Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 5.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $293,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 308,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 215,393 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

