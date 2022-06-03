MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDB opened at $286.70 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

