MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

MDB traded down $13.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,886. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.00.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,655. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

