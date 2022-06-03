Monkey Project (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0921 on Exchanges

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded flat against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

