Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $15.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.87. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,480. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.44 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.03.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

