Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,607,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.42.

MCO stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

