Morgan Stanley Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

