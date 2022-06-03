Morgan Stanley Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $65.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

