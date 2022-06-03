Morgan Stanley Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,583,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,275 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,339 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $16,312,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $13,421,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

