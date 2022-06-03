Morgan Stanley Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $64.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Fortive has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

