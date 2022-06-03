mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.02 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.02 million and approximately $31,133.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,503.39 or 0.99971824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030849 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

