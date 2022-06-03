MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $69.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

MTY Food Group stock remained flat at $$41.88 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

