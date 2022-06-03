MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $69.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

MTY Food Group stock remained flat at $$41.88 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.