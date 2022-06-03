Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of MUR opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 2.54. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,252 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $11,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

