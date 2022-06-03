Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.72. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 6,043 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,586.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

