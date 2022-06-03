Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 78.8% This Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $8,305.79 and $5,141.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 78.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,175,963 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

