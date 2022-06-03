National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.19.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$97.87 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.71 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

