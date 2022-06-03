National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $48.60

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $49.99. National Beverage shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.91.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 33.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.