Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 774,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 5.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

