Neblio Market Cap Tops $3.47 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $73,462.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,215,453 coins and its circulating supply is 19,138,793 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

