Neo Price Hits $11.10 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $783.09 million and $95.41 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00037193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

