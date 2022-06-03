NerveNetwork Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $151,996.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007066 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006465 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

