Nervos Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $152.61 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.91 or 0.05998068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00211332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00623715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00652177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00073664 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

