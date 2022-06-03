NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.