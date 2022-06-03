Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 11.62 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 10.06 and a twelve month high of 20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $643,000.

