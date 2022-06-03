Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $9.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

