NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.42. 4,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,882. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 12.64 and a 52-week high of 16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.63.

In other news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 168,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,358,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205,562 shares of company stock worth $3,175,358.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

