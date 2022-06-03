Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is Calixto Global Investors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Calixto Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,606 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 14.8% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $27,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,632. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

