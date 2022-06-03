NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Covalent Partners LLC

Covalent Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Covalent Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 7,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

