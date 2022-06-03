NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,462 ($81.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,980.06.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

